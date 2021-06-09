Beech-Nut issues voluntary recall after high arsenic levels found in rice cereal for babies

A baby foods company is recalling one lot of rice cereal for babies due to high arsenic levels.

Safety officials in Alaska discovered the cereal from Beech-Nut Nutrition tested above the Food and Drug Administration’s maximum arsenic levels during a routine sample.

No illnesses related to the product have been reported.

Beech-Nut says it is worried it can’t obtain rice flour that falls below the FDA’s threshold, so it is exiting the rice cereal market entirely.

The FDA first implemented rules on arsenic in baby food in August 2020.

Consumer advocacy group Healthy Babies Bright Futures says this is the first recall of infant rice cereal due to high arsenic levels it is aware of.

