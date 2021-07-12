Partly Cloudy icon
78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts news conference in north Florida

DEO secretary to be in attendance

Tags: 
Ron DeSantis
,
Florida
El gobernador de Florida Ron DeSantis habla el lunes 14 de junio de 2021 en el Shul de Bal Harbour, un centro de la comunidad juda en Surfside, Florida. (AP Foto/Wilfredo Lee)
El gobernador de Florida Ron DeSantis habla el lunes 14 de junio de 2021 en el Shul de Bal Harbour, un centro de la comunidad juda en Surfside, Florida. (AP Foto/Wilfredo Lee) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will host a news conference Monday in northeast Florida.

The event will start after 8:15 a.m. at Green Cove Springs City Hall. The Clay County town is south of Jacksonville.

The governor’s office did not provide details ahead of the news conference about the subject.

[TRENDING: Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space | Massive demonstration in Cuba | Florida resident detained in Haiti killing]

Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Enterprise Florida CEO Jamal Sowell will also be in attendance.

Watch the governor’s remarks live at the top of this story.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.