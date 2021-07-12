Another day of strong afternoon storms

Sunrise as seen on the Launch FCU Port Canaveral camera.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is pinpointing a counter-clockwise spin over the Bahamas bringing on shore a few showers through the late morning hours Monday.

Rain chances will increase around noon as the east coast seabreeze pushes storms from the east to the west.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain Monday and a 70% coverage of rain Tuesday.

[TRENDING: Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space | Massive demonstration in Cuba | Florida resident detained in Haiti killing]

High temperatures all week will be near 90.

Ad

The average high is 92.

Sunday in Orlando saw a high temperature of 92 degrees with .03 inches of rain. Now the area deficit is at 4.36 inches since the first of the year.

The record high temperature for June 12 is 99 degrees set in 1892.

Currently, there are no systems News 6 is pinpointing in the tropics.