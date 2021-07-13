Man found guilty of hate crimes against New Smyrna Beach family sentenced to year in jail

Kyle Christiansen, 34, was convicted Monday, June 8, 2021 of two

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Kyle Christiansen, 34, was sentenced to one year in jail, three years of house arrest and seven years of probation for the hate crimes he committed against a New Smyrna Beach family.

Detectives said in July 2020, Christiansen spray painted Asian slurs on the victims’ cars and left nails under their truck tires.

He caused more than $5,000 in damages to the family’s vehicles, according to detectives.

Christiansen was arrested in September 2020 and was sentenced on June 8.

Prosecutors said they determined Christiansen’s motivation was the victims’ race and familial heritage.

“Bigotry exists in our communities. It is important to shine a light on it when we can so that folks can see its ugly face,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a news release.

The Daytona-Beach News Journal reports Christiansen was a patient at the family’s dental practice.