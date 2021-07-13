Mattel releases Naomi Osaka Barbie, and the tennis star’s doll is already sold out

Naomi Osaka doll just debuted and then sold out hours later.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mattel has released a Naomi Osaka Barbie doll as part of its growing collection honoring female role models and the tennis star can now say she’s broken records on and off the court.

Osaka, now enshrined in plastic, made a grand slam in doll sales.

It’s a big deal when a Barbie is created in one’s likeness, but it’s a bigger deal when it sells out in less than 24 hours. As of Tuesday morning, people couldn’t purchase the new doll but instead only had the option to sign up for restock notifications. To note, Mattel had a purchase limit of two dolls per person.

Barbie’s latest role model doll celebrates the tennis star’s ethnicity as it rocks Osaka’s natural hair with a visor. Osaka, born in Japan, is of Japanese and Haitian descent. The doll also pays tribute to Osaka’s outfit from the 2020 Australian Open.

As collectors and admirers wait for the next round of sales, Naomi Osaka is hoping this new collaboration inspires the next generation.

“I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything,” the tennis star wrote on Twitter.

Among the doll’s specs is Osaka’s storied history in tennis, according to Barbie. Since her professional start in the sport in 2013, she’s risen through the ranks. Osaka made history in 2018 as the first Japanese player to win a major title in a singles match and doing it again a year later. During her career, she has dominated on the court even defeating 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams, propelling Osaka to rank as the No. 1 tennis player in the world.

Beyond her impressive athletic career, Osaka has also emerged as a changemaker in the sport using her platform to speak out about issues surrounding social justice, mental health and fighting anti-Black racism.

“Breaking records and inspiring the next generation -- We are proud to announce athlete and change maker Naomi Osaka as the newest Barbie Role Model Doll,” Barbie’s official account tweeted.