Moon wobble could worsen coastal flooding, study says

A “dramatic” surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, says the rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s. That is when the moon cycle will increase rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis.

Northern coastlines like Alaska won’t be spared, they also will see an increase, but just a little later.

High-tide floods involve less water than storm surges from a hurricane, but scientist say they are still dangerous.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported over 600 high-tide flooding in 2019.