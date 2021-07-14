Whole grains reduce weight, blood pressure, study says

4. Low-carb diets -- Whole carbs like oatmeal, whole grain pasts and brown rice soak up water during the cooking process, so eliminating them competely from your diet puts you at greater risk of dehydration.

A new study shows eating three servings of whole grains a day, along with a nutritious diet, can have health benefits as we age.

Researchers at Tufts University found such foods can help control weight, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels.

[TRENDING: Orange County recommends masks again| Disney welcomes baby hippo | 5 things to know about protests in Cuba]

They followed 3,100 people in the ’50s for 18 years to conduct the study.

Researchers compared people eating three servings of whole grains or more daily to those eating less than half a serving.

Ad

The report is out in “The Journal of Nutrition.”