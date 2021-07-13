Study: These Central Florida cities are the best places to live

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is a popular place to visit, and according to a new report, also one of the best areas to live.

The U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas. To rank high on the list, an area had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life. They used these metrics to create their 2021-2022 Best Places to Live In list.

With beaches and sunshine Naples is the highest-ranking Florida city, coming in at No. 7 with Sarasota edging in the top 10 as well.

As far as Central Florida cities go, Melbourne is a crowd favorite. The Brevard County town comes in at No. 18.

Cities that ranked on the top half of the list include Ocala at No. 58, Orlando at No. 60 and Daytona Beach at No. 69.

The top place to live however doesn’t have theme parks or beaches. The mountains helped Boulder, Colorado peak at No. 1.