New summer treat: Disney serves up new Dole Whip flavor in watermelon wedge

Treats only available through Sept. 6

Stacy Greenhut
, Social Media Producer

Disney adds watermelon-flavored Dole Whip to its treat menu. (Credit: Disney)
Disney is combining two summer treats into one.

If you love watermelon and Dole Whip, then this is the perfect treat to cool you off on a hot summer day.

Disney Parks announced on TikTok that it has a new menu item at Disney Springs where watermelon flavored Dole Whip will be served up on a watermelon wedge.

The new treat is just what it sounds like with a watermelon wedge holding watermelon-flavored Dole Whip and topped with chocolate chips.

And if that doesn’t sound like it’s for you, you can still have the watermelon-flavored Dole Whip in a parfait with key lime custard.

These treats are only available at Marketplace Snacks through Sept. 6.

Disney Dole Whip treats start at $5 and up.

And if you won’t find yourself at Disney Springs this summer, you can always whip up some Dole Whip from your own home with this recipe.

