New summer treat: Disney serves up new Dole Whip flavor in watermelon wedge

Disney is combining two summer treats into one.

If you love watermelon and Dole Whip, then this is the perfect treat to cool you off on a hot summer day.

Disney Parks announced on TikTok that it has a new menu item at Disney Springs where watermelon flavored Dole Whip will be served up on a watermelon wedge.

The new treat is just what it sounds like with a watermelon wedge holding watermelon-flavored Dole Whip and topped with chocolate chips.

And if that doesn’t sound like it’s for you, you can still have the watermelon-flavored Dole Whip in a parfait with key lime custard.

Mickey float (Disney Springs)

These treats are only available at Marketplace Snacks through Sept. 6.

Disney Dole Whip treats start at $5 and up.

And if you won’t find yourself at Disney Springs this summer, you can always whip up some Dole Whip from your own home with this recipe.