New filters let you snap selfies with your favorite Disney characters while visiting parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Those up-close-and-personal meet and greets might not be an option at the parks right now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but thanks to a new feature, parkgoers will still have the chance to snap a selfie with their favorite characters while visiting Disney World.

The new filters, rolled out through a partnership between Disney and Snapchat, allow guests at Walt Disney World Resort to take a photo with Mickey and Minnie right behind them. In the photo, the characters appear as playful and excited as ever, and the filter even allows them to get close enough to give a hug.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Lenses will be available in the Snapchat app only at Walt Disney World Resort. But to celebrate the launch, guests can try them at home anywhere in the U.S. until June 3.

Add a little pixie dust to your Disney memories with augmented reality from @DisneyPhotoPass and @Snap! ✨ Learn more about new interactive @Snapchat Lenses - and what’s in store for the @WaltDisneyWorld 50th anniversary: https://t.co/foFhw1HH8h #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/djvCfh05TS — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 20, 2021

The lenses can be found on the new Disney PhotoPass Snapchat profile, along with other fun WDW stories on the Walt Disney World Snapchat profile.

Disney says the Mickey and Minnie filters are just a taste of what to expect when it comes to what they have planned in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Disney PhotoPass Service is also working with Snap to virtually transform Cinderella Castle. Using the My Disney Experience app, guests will be able to place their favorite image captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers on the iconic castle with augmented reality. When they look through their camera lens, they’ll be able to see a beautiful mosaic of special moments shared by guests who are also celebrating 50 years of magic.

Disney says the best part is, guests can share their memories with friends and family, and the next time they return during the 18-month anniversary celebration, their photo will be there waiting for them.

To use the Snapchat filters, download the Snapchat app on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

“We’re just getting started and always discovering new ways to bring Disney stories and characters to life – whether you meet us at one of our Disney destinations, at home, or online. And every day, we’re exploring how technology can help us bridge the physical and digital worlds to create unforgettable moments for our guests,” Disney Parks officials said in the release.

Stay tuned for additional announcements about other new features coming to the My Disney Experience app this fall.

