Not Florida? This state now ranked No. 1 place to retire

ORLANDO, Fla. – For decades, Florida has been crowned the best place to retire.

The Sunshine State offers wonderful weather, theme parks, trails and beaches. Needless to say, one could live a leisurely life in Florida but according to a new survey, it’s no longer a top pick for retirees.

People looking for a slower-paced lifestyle have named Georgia the top state to retire.

The peachy lifestyle seems to appeal to people hoping to live out their golden years in peace.

Bankrate, a financial and investing website, said survey-takers picked the Peach State because of its warm but not-too-hot weather. Georgia’s annual average temperature is around 64 degrees, earthquakes are rare and the tornado risk is average. The main downside is hurricanes, which Florida historically gets more of.

The survey also took into account wellness, affordability, and entertainment.

Florida didn’t slip too far down the rankings though. It was downgraded to the No. 2 spot because of the risk of hurricanes and tornados and parts of the state could be tough on your wallet. However, the Sunshine State scores well in the culture category as a fifth of the population is 65 and older, according to Census data.

If it brings any comfort, Bankrate says Florida ranked so close to Georgia it was nearly a draw. Tennessee, Missouri and Massachusetts round out the top five.

