Try all the ‘Flavors of Florida’ at Disney Springs’ summer food event

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Disney Springs event running for the next month will feature Florida dishes, cocktails, brews and more, according to Disney Park’s blog.

The Flavors of Florida event kicked off Tuesday and will run through Aug. 12, providing visitors the opportunities to try new foods or drinks inspired by summer flavors.

‘Flavors of Florida’ at Disney Springs’ (Disney Parks Blog)

Some of the items guests can try various special menu items, including a Key Lime Pie Donut — described as a “citrus custard-filled donut topped with sweet meringue and tendrils of lime zest” — or a Chipotle Margarita, according to Disney Springs’ website.

The menu also includes a watermelon-flavored Dole Whip served up on a watermelon wedge, combining two summer treats into one.

Disney adds watermelon-flavored Dole Whip to its treat menu. (Credit: Disney) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

According to the blog post, there will be more than 30 restaurants and shops participating.

Click here for more information on what menu items you can find during this Flavors of Florida event.

