Disney World to bring back early park entry for resort guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World will bring back early park entry for resort guests in the Fall.

Officials said on Oct. 1, the parks will be allowing resort guests and guests of select hotels early entry.

To have access to early entry, officials said guests will need a valid ticket and park reservation on the same date to get in one of Disney World’s four parks.

[TRENDING: Freedom Week: What it means | Condo searchers eye tropical forecast | Wayward chopper delays SpaceX launch]

Ad

Disney said guests at the Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort hotels will have a chance to participate in extended evening hours on select nights.

This will also begin in October.

[RELATED: In-person races returning to Walt Disney World]

Also on Wednesday, Disney announced in-person races will return. The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon will take place in November.

Park officials also announced more reopening opening dates for several hotels, you can read more at this link.