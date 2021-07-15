Clear icon
WATCH LIVE: Overturned semi-truck shuts down eastbound I-4 near Disney in Osceola County

Lanes backed up from World Drive

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 are shut down near Disney World due to a crash involving a semi-truck, causing the truck to overturn and spill sand it was carrying.

Sky 6 video shows traffic backed up on I-4 at World Drive near US-192. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Toyota Corolla and the semi-truck were heading eastbound on I-4 when the Toyota went onto the left shoulder and overcorrected, sideswiping the semi-truck.

As of 8:20 a.m., Sky 6 shows traffic is slowly crawling by in the left shoulder past the truck.

News 6 traffic safety expert and state trooper Steven Montiero says clean up for this incident will take time and drivers can exit at Celebration and re-enter the interstate.

“All eastbound traffic is being diverted to the World Drive/State Road 417 exit. Drivers can simply re-enter to eastbound I-4 from this exit,” Montiero said.

The FHP said tow trucks will be arriving and once they’re on scene, it will take about 90 minutes to clean up.

This is a developing story and will be updated with information as we receive it.

