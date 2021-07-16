Here’s how you can send your name to space

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In this long exposure photo, photographers watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Do you want to send your name to space?

The special opportunity is part of a fundraiser for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Dr. Sian Proctor won the “prosperity” seat on the all-civilian flight for later this year.

[TRENDING: Disturbing details in stabbing of Florida teen | Officer Raynor has ‘long road ahead’ | PICS: Lightning strikes near Florida beach]

She is bringing a poem she wrote in honor of her trip to space.

Ad

Proctor is going to add the names of donors on the back to fly with her.

A link to the fundraiser can be found here.

There is a $30 donation option, a $100 donation option and a $250 donation option. Proctor hopes the fundraiser hits $20,000, as of 9 p.m. on Thursday, donations are at $8,000.