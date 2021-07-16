Here’s how you can send your name to space

Do you want to send your name to space?
The special opportunity is part of a fundraiser for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Dr. Sian Proctor won the “prosperity” seat on the all-civilian flight for later this year.
She is bringing a poem she wrote in honor of her trip to space.
Proctor is going to add the names of donors on the back to fly with her.
A link to the fundraiser can be found here.
There is a $30 donation option, a $100 donation option and a $250 donation option. Proctor hopes the fundraiser hits $20,000, as of 9 p.m. on Thursday, donations are at $8,000.