See smoke? East Orange County controlled burn could produce smoke for miles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A controlled burn in East Orange County on Highway 50 will likely produce smoke for miles on Friday, according to an alert sent to residents.

Orange County’s Emergency Alerting System sent a notification to residents Friday morning informing them of a control burn being conducted at Pine Lily Preserve located off Highway 50 and South County Road 13.

Smoke will likely be visible from several miles away from the burn site, according to the environmental advisory.

The preserve at 1401 South County Road 13 will be temporarily closed during the controlled burn. The notification did not include information about how long the burn was expected to take.

Anyone with questions can call the Orange County Environmental Protection Division at 407-836-1400.