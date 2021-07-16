Weekend forecast: Rain chances remain low--for now

ORLANDO, Fla. – With dryer air in place, Central Floria is experiencing a lower rain chance at only 20% for the afternoon Friday.

However, that won’t last for long as humid air works back into the atmosphere by the weekend.

This weekend, we will see typical rain chances for Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 40% along with the sea breezes.

Next week rain chances remain between 30 and 40%.

If you have plans to grill or spend time outside Friday is a good day for it but it will be hot so drink plenty of water. Into the weekend, the first half of Saturday and Sunday would also be ideal for outdoor activities but later in the day those sea breezes will push in afternoon storms.

Thursday Orlando had a high temperature of 93 degrees.

The record high for July 15 was 97 set in 1956.

Thursday did not experience any rain officially at the Orlando airport. Now our deficit is at 5.07 inches since the first of the year.

The record high for July 16 is 100 set at 1908.

Pinpointing the tropics: There is one area of low pressure with barely any chance of development off of Newfoundland.

