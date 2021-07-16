‘Still a need:’ Hundreds attend food drive as unemployment reaches lowest since start of pandemic

While unemployment is the lowest it's been since the beginning of the pandemic, nonprofit organizations say the need for food equity remains high for many families in Central Florida.

During a food distribution event on Friday, State Sen. Randolph Bracy said people are still struggling to get back on their feet.

“It hasn’t been as much people as when the pandemic started, but there’s still a need out there and so we still are going to provide the food,” Bracy said.

Cars lined up outside Live Church on Vineland Drive where volunteers teamed up with Farm Share to feed approximately 500 families.

Freda Banks said she took part for her son who is still struggling to make ends meet after being out of work for months.

“Even though we’re working, it’s still hard trying to provide and maintain your households with groceries,” Banks said. “Things like this make it much easier to try and get back on track and level things out.”

Bob Clayton made the trip from St. Cloud and is still looking for employment after being laid off.

“It means an awful lot, because I lost my job in the last year and that extra income I don’t have anymore,” Clayton said.

While the turnout for Friday’s event was much less than similar events last year, Bracy said food supplies are usually depleted in a matter of hours.

“We just want to be that little bit of help as people are putting their lives back together,” he said.

Bracy said the next food distribution event has been organized for the Pine Hills area during the first week of August.