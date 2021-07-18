Court grants hold on Florida cruise ruling in win for CDC

In a win for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a federal appeals court has granted a hold on a U.S. district judge’s ruling that backed Florida in a fight about the cruise-ship industry.

The CDC put in a request on July 7 for the court to issue a stay after U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday refused to put on hold his June 18 ruling that the CDC overstepped its legal authority in placing cruising restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New court documents show the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the motion Saturday from the CDC. The initial ruling from Merryday granted the preliminary injunction in a 124-page ruling that was supposed to go in effect on Sunday, July 18, which would have made the CDC’s no-sail order a “recommendation” or “guideline.”

Attorneys representing the CDC wrote in the initial request that the injuction “rests on errors of law and is a clear abuse of the district court’s discretion” and argued it will “exacerbate the spread of COVID-19.”

Now that the stay was issued, the CDC rules will remain in place for now.

The court granting the stay comes as Florida is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and a higher positivity rate. The latest data from the Florida Health Department shows more than 45,000 new cases have been reported with an 11.5% positivity rate. That’s about four times higher than this time in June.