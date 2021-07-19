Woman arrested after 11-month-old daughter dies of fentanyl exposure

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A Port Orange woman was arrested Friday after it was determined her 11-month-old daughter died in January due to exposure to the synthetic opioid, fentanyl, according to police.

Port Orange police began investigating the young girl’s death on Jan. 28. Her death was later confirmed to be caused by exposure to the deadly controlled substance and police obtained a warrant on July 16 for her mother, Ises Sellers, 26.

Sellers was arrested Friday for aggravated manslaughter of a child with the help of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team. She is also charged with possession of cocaine, escape and resisting without violence.

Jail records show her bail has been set at $100,000 for the aggravated manslaughter charge.