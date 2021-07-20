Westridge Middle employee sentenced to 5 years on molestation charge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – A program assistant at Westridge Middle School has been sentenced to five years in prison and five years probation on child molestation charges.

Milly Michel, 29, was adjudicated guilty after Orange County deputies say his students accused him of inappropriately touching them.

Incident reports say Michel inappropriately touched male students or offered to pay them to see their genitalia. The school launched a sexual misconduct investigation and he was arrested last month on molestation charges.

During his first appearance in court, the judge ordered that he’s not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victims or any children under 18 and he can’t possess any firearms.

According to court documents, Michel is allowed 103 days of jail credit for time incarcerated before his sentence. He is still allowed to appeal his sentence under state law.