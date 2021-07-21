Man repeatedly molested foster children in ‘punishment room’ inside shed, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who fostered several children would take the girls to a “punishment room” inside a backyard shed where he would spank them and sexually abuse them, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

A charging affidavit notes that four victims detailed abuse allegations against Lawrence Henry Williams.

Records show the girls all had similar accounts of Williams taking them to a shed that had three rooms -- a game room, a fun room and a punishment room -- and telling them to pull down their pants and underwear so he could spank their bare buttocks.

The girls said during these encounters Williams would molest them and force them to touch him inappropriately as well, according to the report.

Police said one girl, who was 8 at the time when the abuse first occurred, was raped by Williams in the “punishment room.”

Another girl said she had been sexually abused by her brother and father in the past and Williams said he was “helping her” when he molested her, according to the affidavit.

One girl said Williams once gave her a choice: either get spanked or touch him inappropriately, the report said.

Records show the victims said Williams would bring them into the “punishment room” early in the morning before anyone else was awake, sit them down on the couch and cover their laps with a blanket while he molested them so that no one would know what was happening if they walked in the room.

Representatives from the organization Williams used to foster with said they were initially hesitant to place any children with him but he passed the background check and answered all the questions correctly. They also said that he seemed eager and requested that young white girls be placed in his home, according to the report.

Williams was arrested in Port Orange Tuesday on one count of sexual battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation. Police said more charges could be forthcoming.