Men found guilty of murdering Nicole Montalvo to be sentenced

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men who were found guilty in April of the 2019 murder of Nicole Montalvo will be sentenced Wednesday.

Christopher Otero-Rivera and Angel Rivera will be sentenced in Osceola County starting at 11 a.m. The two men were found guilty of second-degree murder, abuse of a dead human body and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Nicole Montalvo, Otero-Rivera’s estranged wife.

At the time the verdict was given in the trial, prosecutor Ryan Williams said both men are eligible for life in prison, which will likely be his recommendation.

Nicole Montalvo, 33, was reported missing in October 2019 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. Her dismembered remains were later found buried on property owned by the Riveras. Otero-Rivera and Nicole Montalvo had a son together, but they were separated at the time of her death. The two were going through a divorce when she dropped their son off at her father-in-law’s house.

The prosecution said during closing arguments that the evidence proved the two men were guilty while the defense said that if Nicole Montalvo had been murdered on the Riveras’ property on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud, more blood would have been found.

The sentencing for both men is set to begin at 11 a.m.