More testimony to be heard in murder trial of 2 men accused in Nicole Montalvo death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The trial of two men accused in the 2019 murder and dismembering of Nicole Montalvo is scheduled to continue Tuesday with more witness testimony.

Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Otero-Rivera’s estranged wife in Osceola County.

Montalvo, 33, was reported missing in October 2019 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. Her dismembered remains were later found buried on property owned by the Riveras. Otero-Rivera and Montalvo had a son together, but they were separated at the time of her death.

On Monday, Wanda Rivera, the wife of Angel and mother of Christopher, took the stand.

Prosecutors asked her about her relationship with Montalvo and she said they spoke almost on a daily basis, mostly about her grandson.

Wanda Rivera also answered questions about who lived in her home, her work schedule and what time she typically left and arrived home.

She said she was working the week of October 21, a time she said her husband and son were not working.

Later Monday, jurors heard from a former cellmate of Otero-Rivera.

The jailmate testified that Otero-Rivera offered to help with his bail in exchange for a favor of planting drugs on Montalvo.

The cellmate’s father also took the stand and said he met up with Angel Rivera to get the money for his son’s bail.

The jailmate also said Rivera told him he’d rather just see Montalvo disappear.