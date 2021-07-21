Wanted: 4 business tenants for Maitland Social commercial center

City officials in Maitland are looking for four business tenants to move into a future commercial center in downtown.

MAITLAND, Fla. – City officials in Maitland are looking for four business tenants to move into a future commercial center in downtown.

The Maitland Social will be located at an old bank location.

City officials said they are going to turn this space into a new modern-looking commercial center with about 7,300 square feet of space at 360 E. Horatio Avenue.

Construction is about to begin for a long-awaited project to transform an old, vacant bank building into an upscale... Posted by City of Maitland, Florida on Monday, July 19, 2021

The city posted renderings of the project, featured above.

Maitland Social will be just south of Orlando Avenue and about 1,000 feet south of Independence Square.

This area has been busy with construction recently. Crews finished the renovations on Independence Square in Maitland earlier this year.