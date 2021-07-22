10-year-old girl killed in crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers said a 10-year-old girl was killed in a crash around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened in the area of U.S. 192 and Avalon Road.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital, the 10-year-old died at the hospital, according to investigators.

FHP said the 71-year-old driver remained at the scene while troopers investigated the incident.

Witnesses told troopers the 10-year-old girl and several other children were attempting to cross U.S. 192.

They were not attempting to cross the street at an intersection or a crosswalk, according to witnesses.

The name of the girl killed in the crash has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.