Brevard native surfer Caroline Marks begins quest for Olympic gold Saturday

It’s been a long wait, but for Brevard County native surfer Caroline Marks, the time has arrived.

Saturday she takes to the waves in the first round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics women’s surfing event at Tsurigasaki Beach representing Team USA, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

Surfing is making its debut at the Tokyo Games after the coronavirus pandemic postponed the event last summer. Forty surfers — 20 women and 20 men — will compete.

“I’m super honored to represent my country, honored to show surfing to the world,” Marks said in an interview with FLORIDA TODAY earlier this year. “It’s going to be incredible.”

Marks is currently ranked No. 6 in the World Surf League after six events.

The 19-year-old and Hawaii’s Carissa Moore are Team USA’s two representatives in the 20-surfer women’s field. They qualified by topping the 2019 WSL final season rankings, with Moore finishing first and Marks second.

They will be joined on Team USA by men’s surfers John John Florence and Kolohe Andino.

Moore is the four-time defending women’s world champion and currently No. 1 in the world. Florence is a two-time men’s world champion.

Brett Simpson is the head coach of the four-person U.S. surfing team.

MAUI, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 1: Caroline Marks of the United States will surf in Round 2 of the 2019 Lululemon Maui Pro after placing third in Heat 1 of Round 1 at Honolulu Bay on December 1, 2019 in Maui, United States. (Photo by Kelly Cestari/WSL via Getty Images) (2019 World Surf League)

Both men’s and women’s competitions begin Saturday, with the medal rounds expected to be held Wednesday, with reserve days of Thursday and Friday.

“Obviously, I don’t really know what to expect,” Marks said. “It’s surfing’s first time in the Olympics. So I feel like I’m going into this really excited.”

Judges will score each ride, but only a surfer’s top two will count toward a final score. The final rounds feature a head-to-head format, with the top surfer advancing.

Marks grew up just north of Floridana Beach in Brevard County, and she attended Gemini Elementary in Melbourne Beach. She started surfing at age 10 and won the Under-12 Surfing America Prime — the top U.S. amateur title — one year later.

In 2018 — after winning 17 national titles by age 15 — she became the youngest surfer to qualify for the pro championship surfing tour. She also won her hometown event, the Florida Pro at Sebastian Inlet, and captured the WSL Rookie of the Year award.

Marks graduated high school in June from Lighthouse Christian Academy in West Melbourne.

She has been featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue and was recently featured by the Washington Post.

She’s come a long way from her humble beginnings, but when she gets on the waves, it’s still where she’s the most comfortable.

“It’s what I love to do the most,” Marks said.