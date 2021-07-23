Florida man sentenced to 3 years for spitting on 70-year-old man who asked him to social distance

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A man convicted for attacking another convenience store customer who asked him to keep his distance was sentenced to three years in prison.

The incident began in September 2020 inside a Citgo on Orange Avenue in Winter Park, according to the arrest report. The 70-year-old victim said he noticed another customer, Rovester Ingram, was not wearing a mask and he asked Ingram to social distance. The pair began to argue and then the victim left the store, but Ingram followed and punched in in the face, records show.

Winter Park police said the victim attempted to get away from Ingram by going back to the store but the assailant followed. This time he punched, kicked and shoved the 70-year-old man to the ground before dragging him by his hair to the parking lot, according to the report.

The attack continued as Ingram repeatedly hit the victim and then spat on him before walking away.

The victim suffered broken bones among other serious injuries.

Surveillance video from the store helped Winter Park police track Ingram down and make an arrest.

Ingram was adjudicated guilty July 20 on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, court records show. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison minus 316 days for time served, according to the sentencing documents.