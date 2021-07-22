Orange County lake continues to test positive for blue-green algae, health officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County lake and canal continues to test positive for blue-green algae two months after the bloom was first detected, according to health officials.

A health caution was issued for Lake Rowena and the Formosa Canal after a sample taken Wednesday showed the presence of the algae.

Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said people should not drink, swim, wade and boat in water where there is a visible bloom.

The department said many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins.

Anyone who sees a blue-green algae bloom is asked to call 855-305-3903 or to report it online, click here.