Lake in Orlando tests positive for toxic algae for second time in 34 days

ORLANDO, Fla. – A blue-green algae bloom alert was issued for Lake Rowena after a second positive test in a 34-day time span.

Lake Rowena, which is just northwest of Harry P. Leu Gardens, tested positive for toxic algae on June 2 and July 6.

Orange County officials are asking people to not drink, swim, wade and boat in water where someone could see a visible bloom.

[TRENDING: Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space | Massive demonstration in Cuba | Florida resident detained in Haiti killing]

Officials are asking everyone to wash their skin and clothes if they touch algae.

Ad

It is advised to keep pets away from this body of water.

The department of health said many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins.

Anyone who sees a blue-green algae bloom is asked to call 855-305-3903.