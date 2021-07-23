Cloudy icon
Traffic Alert: All lanes of US 1 southbound closed after crash

Crash between a car and motorcycle

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Brevard County
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – All southbound lanes of U.S. 1 are shut down at Alhambra Street after a crash, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

The crash happened after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection with Alhambra Street in Titusville, according to fire officials.

The cause of the crash has not been released and first responders have not said if anyone is hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

