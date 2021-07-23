Traffic Alert: All lanes of US 1 southbound closed after crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – All southbound lanes of U.S. 1 are shut down at Alhambra Street after a crash, according to the Titusville Fire Department.
The crash happened after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection with Alhambra Street in Titusville, according to fire officials.
[TRENDING: YIMBY: Group wants more housing in Central Fla. | Police: Accused robbers used apps to target LGBTQ+ community | ‘Sufficiently worried:’ Doctor blames low vaccination rates for spike in COVID cases]
The cause of the crash has not been released and first responders have not said if anyone is hurt.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
***TRAFFIC INCIDENT*** Avoid the area of US 1 Southbound at Alhambra St. All lanes southbound shut down for a motorcycle vs car. @TitusvillePD @Titusville— Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) July 23, 2021