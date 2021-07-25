Orlando Police seeking 2 missing men with medical problems

Orlando Police are searching for 65-year-old Harold Junior Brown (left) and 29-year-old Harold DeVante Jones. Courtesy photo

The Orlando Police Department is looking for two missing men who are considered endangered adults.

Police said they are looking for 65-year-old Harold Junior Brown and 29-year-old Harold DeVante Jones, who were last seen at 4977 International Drive in a rental 2021 Toyota Corolla with Florida plate number GHMA31.

[TRENDING: New data shows Florida averaging 10,500 cases per day | Man hit, run over several times on I-95 | State COVID-19 hospitalizations jump significantly ]

Ad

Brown has been diagnosed with dementia and Jones has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and is non-verbal autistic, police said.

The two men are related, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or law enforcement immediately.