Partly Cloudy icon
89º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Delta variant fuels surge in local hospitalizations, deaths

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

Tags: Coronavirus, Weekly, The Weekly
The Weekly: Delta variant fuels surge in local hospitalizations, deaths
The Weekly: Delta variant fuels surge in local hospitalizations, deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all spiking as the delta variant sweeps across the nation.

Health officials are calling the current situation “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” but if you are vaccinated, how worried should you be? And what does this mean for children with the school year right around the corner?

[TRENDING: New data shows Florida averaging 10,500 cases per day | Man hit, run over several times on I-95 | State COVID-19 hospitalizations jump significantly ]

More than 73,000 new coronavirus cases were reported statewide over the past week, according to the state health department, nearly seven times the 12,000 reported a month ago.

Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to explain why this strain is so contagious and how the county is working to get more people protected.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Warmoth joined News 6 in February 2013 as our Brevard County reporter. In March of 2016, after anchoring the weekend mornings since August of 2015, Justin was promoted to weekday morning anchor. You can catch him Monday through Friday mornings from 5-7 a.m. and at noon.

email