Delta variant fuels surge in local hospitalizations, deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all spiking as the delta variant sweeps across the nation.

Health officials are calling the current situation “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” but if you are vaccinated, how worried should you be? And what does this mean for children with the school year right around the corner?

More than 73,000 new coronavirus cases were reported statewide over the past week, according to the state health department, nearly seven times the 12,000 reported a month ago.

Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to explain why this strain is so contagious and how the county is working to get more people protected.