Dozens gather at Lake Eola to show support for Cuba

About 200 people came out on Sunday to Lake Eola for a rally, with many hoping for change in the communist Cuban government. They stood in solidarity with the people of Cuba, making their voices loud and clear.

Anisle Wilcox is from Cuba, but moved to Orlando when she was 14. While taking part in the rally, she said she can’t help but think about her family back home.

“People over there are being repressed big time and people don’t really know the real struggles of the Cuban families out there,” she said.

They’re also protesting food shortages and high prices in Cuba amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re tired and we’re here supporting our people who are dying,” said Melissa Gomes, a protestor.

Joyce Charraiz said they are protesting for a cause even greater than ending communism in Cuba.

“We’re not fighting only for Cuba, we’re fighting to end communism in every single country,” she said.

One man, a non-protestor, was taken away by police after some kind of argument. It’s uncertain as of now if he will face charges.