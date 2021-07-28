AdventHealth to provide COVID-19 update as infections rise in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s largest hospital system will address the state of the coronavirus pandemic Thursday morning.

AdventHealth said it will provide an update on the virus as Florida sees an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

[RELATED: Florida vaccine guide: Here’s how to find an appointment]

Dr. Vincent Hsu, the executive director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiologist will answer questions. Dr. Michael Cacciatore is a chief medical officer with AdventHealth and will also discuss the latest COVID-19 trends alongside Hsu. Their remarks will be streamed live at the top of this story at 9 a.m.

[TRENDING: DeSantis sounds off on masks in schools | ER nurse now open to COVID shot | Biles withdraws from Olympics]

Ad

AdventHealth is a member hospital of the Florida Hospital Association. The FHA recently reported that Jacksonville and Orlando area member hospitals are seeing a spike in coronavirus hospitalizations and that healthcare systems are implementing surge capacity plans.

On Tuesday, AdventHealth elevated its emergency status to level red, deferring all non-time-sensitive and elective outpatient surgeries. The decision was to help free up capacity in its hospitals.

AdventHealth reported Monday it was near peak pandemic levels, as 862 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Its previous record was 900 coronavirus patients in January, according to the healthcare system.

Ad

The FHA says none of its member hospitals are seeing a shortage of medical supplies.