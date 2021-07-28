Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Daytona International Speedway hosts hiring events ahead of August races

First event kicks off Thursday

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona International Speedway is hosting one of five hiring events starting Thursday for the Wawa 250 and Coke Zero Sugar 400 races at the end of August.

The event on Thursday, July 29, will take place inside the facility starting at 10 a.m. and running through 5 p.m.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400, the regular-season finale in the NASCAR Cup Series, will open at 100% capacity for the race on Aug. 28, as of the last update provided in May. The Wawa 350 will take place the day before on Aug. 27.

The speedway is hosting other hiring events on the following days:

  • Saturday, July 31, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 5, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 7, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 9, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

According to the speedway’s website, the hiring events seek to fill the positions of ticket takers, ushers, information booths, tram drivers (commercial driver’s license required) and ADA drivers.

