Osceola County woman, 19, reported missing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman last seen in Kissimmee.

Deputies responded Tuesday to the area of Hideaway Beach Lane for a report of a missing person.

Gabriella Ralphell Pastor was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

According to the people who last saw her, Pastor was wearing a white crop top, purple MTV shorts and fuzzy brown slides/sandals. She is described as a white female with brown eyes, short brown hair and is about 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Pastor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.