Osceola reinstates mask requirement at county facilities

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County is reinstating a mask requirement at county facilities as coronavirus cases increase in Central Florida and across the U.S.

Social distancing requirements for employees and visitors have also been reinstated, according to the department of health.

The change came Tuesday after the latest mask recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Tuesday, the CDC made the recommendation even fully vaccinated people should wear masks inside in parts of the United State where cases are rising.

Current coronavirus hospitalizations in Florida have tripled in three weeks, according to data from the Health and Human Services.

As of July 24, HHS said 6,639 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Florida. Compared to July 3, when data shows there were 1,880 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

The CDC also lists Florida as a state with a high level of community transmission.

Health department buildings in Osceola County will have extra masks for anyone who forgets one.

County employees who have a condition prohibiting them from wearing a mask will be exempt from this requirement.

Officials are encouraging anyone who has not received a vaccine to go out and get the shot.

In neighboring Orange County, Mayor Jerry Demings will announce COVID-19 police changes Wednesday afternoon with his plan to slow the spread of the virus.

This comes as employees with the Orange County Tax Collector’s Office must be fully vaccinated by the end of August, according to a memo sent to the staff.

