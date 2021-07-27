COVID-19 hospitalizations tripled in Florida in 3 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Current coronavirus hospitalizations in Florida have tripled in three weeks, according to data from the Health and Human Services.

As of July 24, HHS said 6,639 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Florida.

On July 3, data shows there were only 1,880 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

The highest report for current hospitalization for a day was back in July of 2020.

On July 23, 2020, 10,014 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

AdventHealth is now at a red level status as hospitalizations increase in Central Florida.

More than 900 patients are hospitalized at AdventHealth locations in Central Florida.

The red status means hospitals may reschedule non-emergency surgeries.

Even though hospitalizations are increasing, health officials said the system is not at risk of reaching capacity.

At least 90 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people, according to AdventHealth officials.

In the Orlando area, Orange County is reporting nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily.

“On Friday, (there) was 1,031 cases. On Friday, (of) those (1,031) cases, no one was vaccinated. Not a single person,” Dr. Raul Pino said. “The numbers continue to be greater between 15 to 44 years old, but especially the 25 to 44-year-olds should get vaccinated. That’s where we have the highest number (of new infections) in our community.”

