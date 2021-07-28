Osceola County seeks to fill more bus driver positions before school year kicks off

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County is hosting a job fair to fill an additional 35 bus driver positions before the upcoming school year begins.

The county will be holding its job fair on Aug. 10, two days before the start of the school year, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its Transportation Department located at 401 Simpson Road in Kissimmee.

Interested candidates are asked to bring their driver’s license, social security card and three years of driving records. There will be an online application to fill out at the job fair and assistance will be provided, according to the district.

The last job fair the district held was in mid-July to fill 40 bus driver positions.

Randy Wheeler with transportation services told News 6 that the district is in need of more drivers while the district returns to in-person learning and anticipates more students to ride buses.

“If you want to be a school bus driver, we are going to give you all the training you need to get your commercial driver’s license we are going to take care of all of that for you,” Wheeler said.

Anyone interested in attending could fill out the online application ahead of time by clicking here.