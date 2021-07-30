Health First stopping all non-emergency surgeries to free up hospital space for COVID cases

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Health First will temporarily stop performing all non-emergency surgeries to help free up hospital space as it sees increased patient numbers due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital system announced that the change will start Monday, Aug. 2.

“This proactive decision was made so we are prepared, and can provide additional space if needed, to care for patients in our facilities. This also provides an opportunity for clinical staff to temporarily support other critical areas,” a news release from Health First said.

Officials said anyone with a scheduled elective procedure or surgery will be contacted. The hospital system will still “perform emergent, medically necessary surgeries and procedures.”

This new update changes Health First’s announcement earlier this week that said it would postpone some surgeries.