WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Cape Coral

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Now that the pandemic appears to be waning and DeSantis is heading into his reelection campaign next year, he has emerged from the political uncertainty as one of the most prominent Republican governors and an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump's acolytes, if the former president doesn't run again. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral.

The governor is scheduled to deliver his remarks at 10 a.m. at Two Meatballs in the Kitchen, an Italian restaurant. News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story.

It is unclear what the governor will be discussing.

The news conference follows President Joe Biden’s announcement of plans to reimburse employers for paid time off to allow for staff to get their shots, saying states should use COVID-19 relief money they’ve already received to issue $100 payments to newly vaccinated individuals. A spokesperson issued a statement to News 6 citing other states that issued similar payments and described them as failures.

Friday morning’s news conference will also be the first after the governor spoke in Utah, mocking the updated mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.