Volusia County schools extend deadline to signup for online learning

District will still offer an online option

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Public Schools have extended the deadline for students to sign up for virtual learning.

School officials said the window for full-time enrollment will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The district said part-time enrollment is available for the entire school year, parents can sign up their children at this link.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz said the district will not offer the hybrid-option Volusia Live this upcoming year.

Volusia Live offered online learning in sync with on-campus schedules, unlike Florida Virtual School which is independent of a school schedule.

Anyone with questions about the learning options can call the district at 386-506-0014.

