223 Burmese pythons removed from Everglades during July contest

Two hundred and twenty-three Burmese pythons were removed from the Everglades during a contest in July, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The 10-day competition had more than 600 people register to take part in the event., according to the FWC.

Multiple python nests were also removed during the competition.

The contest had multiple prizes for both novice and professional competitors. The prize for longest python is $1,500 and the prize for most pythons removed is $2,500, according to the python challenge website.

Charlie Dachton was the winner of the $10,000 ultimate prize after removing 41 pythons. The FWC said two contestants each caught a 15-foot python.

The Burmese python is an invasive species in Florida and is a threat to native wildlife in the Everglades, according to the FWC.