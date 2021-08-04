500 CVS positions open in Orlando as company increases minimum wage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Employees at CVS will be starting at a new minimum wage rate in the next year, according to a news release.

The company announced Wednesday that it is increasing its minimum wage for hourly employees to at least $15 by July 2022. Employees currently make a minimum of $11 an hour, but that will climb to $13 next month.

CVS Health said as it increases its hourly rate, more than 65% of all their employees make more than $15 an hour.

In Orlando, the company says there are 500 job opportunities available, including store manager, pharmacists and cashiers. To apply for a job, click here.

The minimum wage announcement comes as CVS Health’s second-quarter earnings surpassed expectations as more customers visited store for prescriptions and to get COVID-19 tests and vaccines.