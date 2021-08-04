Pickup truck crashes into church in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla., – A pickup truck crashed into a church in Lake County on Tuesday night.

This happened at the Santo Toribio Romo Catholic Church on Myers Boulevard in Mascotte.

Lake County firefighters said the power went out in parts of Mascotte and Groveland.

Members of Lake County Firefighters responded to a vehicle into a building, in the city of Mascotte. Power is out... Posted by Lake County Firefighters on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

