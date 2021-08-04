Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Pickup truck crashes into church in Lake County

Power went down in portions of Groveland

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Lake County
Pickup truck crashes into church in Lake County
Pickup truck crashes into church in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla., – A pickup truck crashed into a church in Lake County on Tuesday night.

This happened at the Santo Toribio Romo Catholic Church on Myers Boulevard in Mascotte.

Lake County firefighters said the power went out in parts of Mascotte and Groveland.

Members of Lake County Firefighters responded to a vehicle into a building, in the city of Mascotte. Power is out...

Posted by Lake County Firefighters on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

[TRENDING: DeSantis: We are not shutting down | 3,000 Spirit Airlines flights canceled or delayed | Turtle crashes through car windshield]

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email