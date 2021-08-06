Orange County teachers surprised with money ahead of first day of school

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a moment Ann Marie Robertson was not expecting at Metrowest Elementary School when she received $250 in Amazon gift cards on Friday thanks to a foundation called Mailbox Money.

The nonprofit is dedicated to helping people make a difference in the community.

“It’s something as simple as a little thank you and a reminder that we do truly appreciate what you are doing and to feel that love and to feel that it’s just really special,” Robertson said.

This is Robertson’s first year at Metrowest Elementary School but she has been teaching for five years.

The random act of kindness spread through the campus on Friday.

Organizers stopped Mary Vance, who brought her grandson to school to meet his teacher and they surprised her with a golden envelope, too.

“It’s awesome, when I say a blessing, I mean God is good to me and I love him. I love him,” Vance said.

Mailbox Money organizers stopped by another elementary school in Orange County on Friday where they donated $2,000 to some teachers and staff members.

“It’s not about me. It’s about we, we are the how. It’s about all of us together making a huge impact and that’s what this is about,” Joe Ferrer with Mailbox Money said.

The purpose of Mailbox Money is to make it easy and convenient for people to give. If you wish to help, click here globalmailboxmoney.com