Panera-branded soup recalled after glove pieces found in food

WASHINGTON – A major food distributor is recalling a popular Panera-brand soup for fear it may be contaminated with pieces of a nitrile glove, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Blount Fine Foods, based in McKinney, Texas, said 6,384 pounds of the fully cooked, ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup may be affected. The items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

[TRENDING: Florida averages 19,200+ daily cases as state breaks pandemic records | Parents sue DeSantis over mask mandate ban]

The problem was discovered after the company received several consumer complaints reporting pieces of a gray nitrile glove in the product, according to the FSIS. There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the soup, according to the FSIS.

Ad

The FSIS said people should check to see if they have the 16 oz. plastic containers of Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup with lot code 070121-1V. Such products will have the use-by date of Sept. 9 on the label. Products subjected to recall will also have the number P-13130 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care Team at (866) 674-4519.