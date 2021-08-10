Delta variant symptoms are similar, but severity comes on faster in younger people

Symptoms of the delta variant of the coronavirus are the same as previously reported for COVID-19, according to physicians.

Here is the latest list of symptoms of coronavirus, according to the CDC:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

Doctors are starting to see younger people get sicker quicker from the delta variant, according to UC Davis Health.

UC Davis Health is encouraging anyone who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine to go out and schedule an appointment. Even those who have previously had COVID-19 are being told to get the shots.

Health officials said the delta variant grows quicker and to a higher level in the respiratory tract.

Essentially, the delta variant carries about 1,000 times more virus than previous variants, according to the CDC.

“We have studies that have now shown that even on the first swab on somebody with a delta variant you’re seeing almost a 1,000 fold increase in the amount of virus,” said Dr. Cameron Webb, a senior policy advisor for the White House COVID-19 response team.

People have tested positive for COVID-19 while being fully vaccinated, according to UC Davis Health, but vaccinated people usually are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms.