Help wanted: Orlando International Airport hosts job fair

MCO partners with businesses filling roles for airport services

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is hanging up the help wanted sign for dozens of roles.

MCO leaders are partnering once again with businesses that provide services at the airport for a job fair on Aug. 17.

Around 50 companies will be looking for potential employees in concessions, security, parking and other roles. To help account for social distancing guidelines, OIA leaders are asking potential applications to register for the job fair here, however, registration is not required.

Event organizers ask attendees to be prepared for face-to-face conversations with business leaders and to dress accordingly. They suggest applicants have multiple copies of their resumes.

The fair will be on the fifth floor of the Intermodal Terminal Facility and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking at the A or B garages will be validated, according to a news release.

Gaby is a multimedia producer from Miami. She graduated from the University of Florida and joined the News 6 team in 2018.

